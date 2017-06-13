Farm Aid 2017 Lineup Includes Jack Johnson, Avett Brothers and More

By Abby Hassler

This year’s annual Farm Aid Festival will take place at the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 16. The concert’s three original founders, Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp, will headline the all-day music and food festival.

The trio organized the first concert in 1985 to bring awareness about the loss of family farms. The event has raised over $50 million since its inception. Dave Matthews joined the Aid Board of Directors in 2001. He also will be performing alongside Tim Reynolds.

Other artists who perform include Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Insects vs Robots. More musicians will be announced later this summer.

Pre-sale tickets begin June 14 at noon ET via Ticketstoday.