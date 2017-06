Brett Eldredge has released a new song just in time for summer “Love Somebody”. With it, Brett also admits he’s ready for love himself!

“I’m just wanting to find that gal that wants my heart,” he told PEOPLE at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April. “Because I’m ready to give it.”

Well you know that Brett’s dog Edgar will have to approve.

Look at this beautiful man!

Brett will always keep you laughing!

Love my band of weirdos pic.twitter.com/gBNr0843ag — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) June 4, 2017

Yeah..we know, we know… line forms to the left!