WATCH: Dustin Lynch Releases “Small Town Boy” Music Video

Dustin Lynch knows how to pour on the charm in the romantic and sexy new video for his latest single, “Small Town Boy.”

The country star debuted the music video on the big screen at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest this weekend.

Lynch and his blonde leading lady spend the majority of the video cuddling, laughing and sharing kisses at the beach. (Cue our jealousy…)

“Small Town Boy” is the second single from Lynch’s highly anticipated upcoming third studio album.

“‘Small Town Boy’ is about being in love with someone for who they are and what makes them unique. I grew up in the small town of Tullahoma, TN, and that town made me who I am. It’s somewhere I long to always go back to and visit … my family is still there,” Lynch explained recently to Sounds Like Nashville.

“So this song reminds me of my hometown, and what true love really is – and that’s being in love with the real in somebody and not the fake.”