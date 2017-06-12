REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

WATCH: Dustin Lynch Releases “Small Town Boy” Music Video

June 12, 2017 7:16 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: CMA Fest, Dustin Lynch, music video, small town boy

Dustin Lynch knows how to pour on the charm in the romantic and sexy new video for his latest single, “Small Town Boy.”

The country star debuted the music video on the big screen at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest this weekend.

Lynch and his blonde leading lady spend the majority of the video cuddling, laughing and sharing kisses at the beach. (Cue our jealousy…)

“Small Town Boy” is the second single from Lynch’s highly anticipated upcoming third studio album.

“‘Small Town Boy’ is about being in love with someone for who they are and what makes them unique. I grew up in the small town of Tullahoma, TN, and that town made me who I am. It’s somewhere I long to always go back to and visit … my family is still there,” Lynch explained recently to Sounds Like Nashville.

“So this song reminds me of my hometown, and what true love really is – and that’s being in love with the real in somebody and not the fake.”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live