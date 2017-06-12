They Dynamic Duo Returns… Brad & Carrie Will Co- Host CMA’s

Wow, times flies when you’re having fun! Some of our all time favorite CMA Awards moments have been from co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood!

They’ve both been asked to return to host the CMA Awards for the tenth year in a row! It’s their 10th anniversary!

More from The Boot:

The Country Music Association shared the news via social media early on Saturday (June 10), during the 2017 CMA Music Festival.

“So excited to return for the 10th year and host the #CMAawards!!!!” Underwood writes in a tweet. Paisley replied, “Me too.”

The CMA also revealed that the 2017 CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 8 this year. Paisley and Underwood have acted as CMA Awards co-hosts since 2008, and each year, they get more confident … and their jokes get even funnier.

“Did we tear the room apart?” Paisley says he and Underwood ask themselves. “Did they go nuts? I know that we really want that to be something that, at the end of the year, you point to as something that was something done right. It’s good for country music. I love it when somebody says, ‘You guys did as well as anyone on TV as far as that kind of role.’”

The 2017 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Nominees, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming months.

All this week, you can win your reserved seats to see Brad Paisley at the White River Amphitheater! Listen on the :15s!