Text To Win Four Square Mile Music Festival Weekend Passes

June 12, 2017 12:01 AM
June 12, 2017 12:01 AM

img 99502 Text To Win Four Square Mile Music Festival Weekend Passes

 

New Country @ 94.1 KMPS wants to send you to the 6th Annual Four Square Mile Music Festival to see STONEY CREEK records (and Tenino’s own) Adam Craig,  along with fellow KMPS artists Dylan Jakobsesn,  The Olson Bros Band,  and Aaron Crawford – who will all be taking the stage at Tenino City Park on July 28th & July 29th.

To enter send a text, to 54994, with the following keyword:

 MILE

Must be 18+ to enter. Maximum entry (1) entries per day, per person, regardless of entry method. Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online. 

 

Just want to buy tickets? Get’em HERE. Proceeds from tickets sales benefit the Adam Craig Foundation, which donates to Tenino Schools and Community organizations.

 

