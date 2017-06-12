Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 12th

1.

Adam West, who became an overnight sensation in 1966 as the star of the campy Batman TV series, has died at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement. West, who later lamented being typecast as the Caped Crusader but eventually embraced having been part of American pop culture, reportedly passed away Friday in Los Angeles. He was suffering from leukemia, according to multiple reports. “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives,” the family said in a statement. “He was and always will be our hero.” (Read more from Chicago Sun Times)

During her 72-hour YouTube livestream over the weekend, Katy Perry ranked her former flames in bed. “They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place!” she revealed during a Q&A with James Corden. She went on to admit, however, that #1 was John Mayer, #2 was Orlando Bloom and #3 was Diplo. Interestingly, she referred to singer Josh Groban, who she was linked to in 2009, as “the one who got away.” Perry also used her livestream to talk about her feud with Taylor Swift for the millionth time, but this time she apologized to Taylor! “I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually…I think it’s time,” she admits. “There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter.” She added, “God bless her on her journey.” (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second straight Stanley Cup on Sunday night, defeating the Predators 2-0 in Nashville to claim the best-of-seven series in six games. The game was scoreless until late in the final period, when Patric Hornqvist smacked the puck off Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne, deflecting it into the net. The last goal was an empty-netter with a few seconds to go, and Sidney Crosby won his second Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP. The hockey world had plenty to say on Twitter afterwards. The Penguins celebrated with champagne in the locker room while fans celebrated by eating raw catfish. Gross. (Read more from Sports Illustrated)

A Starbucks worker reveals the most irksome customer sins, so how many are YOU guilty of? (Read more from Daily Mail) The University of Michigan student who has worked at the famous coffee chain for more than a year, says that despite loving his job, it’s no fun when customers commit the following cardinal sins:

1. Not saying which size you want

2. Ordering while on your phone

3. Dumping non-empty drinks in the bin

4. Specifying any modifications only after your drink has been made

5. Asking ‘is this mine?’

6. Expecting a line-jump because you’re running late