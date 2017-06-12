Miley Cyrus Releases Wistful Country Single “Inspired”

Miley Cyrus returns to her Tennessee roots on her new single, “Inspired.”

Miley previously performed the three-and-a-half-minute track, which debuted Friday on YouTube, during the One Love Manchester benefit, when she dedicated the song to the victims of the Manchester bombing.

“On the wistful country track, Cyrus sings about growing into her authentic self against a rich, folky bluegrass arrangement,” Radio.com writes.

“She sings about leaning on her dad for love and guidance and throwing off the chains of others’ expectations.”

“Inspired” is the second single Cyrus has released off her upcoming album; she dropped “Malibu” last month.

The song comes not long after she announced in a Billboard cover story that she’d stopped smoking weed, stopped listening to hip-hop and embarked on a new, very different phase of her career, returning to her country music roots.

Cyrus said she released the uplifting single “in celebration of [Pride Month] and the desperate cry for more love in this world.”