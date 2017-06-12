Hey Scotty McCreery Fans, “Five More Minutes” Video is HERE!

You have shared with us how much you love the new Scotty McCreery single, “Five More Minutes”! And we agree, this song is a country smash! We wanted to rush to get you the first look at the official video too.

Here’s more from The Boot:

“I was just kind of talking about Grandaddy, and [how] there were a few things I wanted to tell Grandaddy that I didn’t get a chance to,” McCreery told The Boot earlier this month. “I was kind of reminiscing on what we’d do together: We’d golf together and swim together in his pool in the backyard.”

Debuted at People.com on Monday, the video features footage from McCreery’s childhood, including the day he came home from the hospital. The old photos are interspersed with intimate, close-up shots of McCreery singing the song’s poignant lyrics. Earlier this month, when McCreery debuted the song at the Grand Ole Opry, it earned a standing ovation (and plenty of tears) from the crowd.