Faith Hill Sings National Anthem at Stanley Cup Final

June 12, 2017 6:53 AM By Kat on KMPS
Tim McGraw was on hand to support his wife Faith Hill as she performed the National Anthem ahead of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Hill stepped onto the ice at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, to belt out a rousing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Meanwhile, McGraw ran out onto the ice holding some bright yellow towels to hug her after her stellar performance.

The country music power couple also both wore Nashville Predators jerseys to show support for the home team.

The Pittsburgh Penguins ended up beating the Predators 2-0, to claim their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

