Dan and Shay,Hunter Hayes Take Fans For A Surprise Lyft

June 12, 2017 7:35 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: CMA Fest, Hunter Hayes, dan and shay, Lyft

Almost every country star was in Nashville this week for CMA Music Fest, and they did more than just perform or hit the red carpet.

Several unsuspecting music fans from around the world thought they were just taking a Lyft to the next CMA Fest event, instead, they were surprised by Dan + Shay and Hunter Hayes in the drivers seat or sharing the ride with them!

According to Rare Country, Dan Smyers even tried donning a fake handlebar mustache and adopting a heavy accent but fans were quick to catch on.

“Oh my God…wait….what?” one female passenger exclaims, taking her shades off to be sure she is seeing what she thinks she is seeing.

Hunter Hayes poised as a new Lyft driver who jokingly admitted it was his first day on the job, and then treated his fans to a huge surprise.

Not only were they given the chance to share a ride with Hunter himself, but they also got the once-in-a-lifetime chance to check out his soundcheck from the best seats in the house — onstage thanks to Cracker Barrel Soundcheck Surprise!

