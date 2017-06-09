REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

What Sam Hunt Had To Do To Win Over His Wife

June 9, 2017 5:55 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Hannah Lee Fowler, Hawaii, Love, relationships, Sam Hunt

How far would you go to win back the love of your life?

Well, if you’re Sam Hunt, you fly to Hawaii a whopping seven times to woo your ex-girlfriend and make her your wife.

Before the two were engaged, Sam says he visited Hannah where she lived in Hawaii several times to work his powers of persuasion and get her back in his life.

Sam tells Entertainment Tonight, “I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months. Trying to talk to her about coming back. And the seventh trip I convinced her.”

The two ultimately tied the knot in April of this year. Since then, says Hunt, “I think it’s been a little lopsided these first few weeks of marriage, so I owe her for sure…but she’s having fun.”

The couple returned to Hawaii for some honeymooning on the Big Island, in addition to spending some quality time in Puerto Rico.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live