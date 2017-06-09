Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 9th

1.

More than a hundred dogs and cats are looking for new forever homes after being rescued from overcrowded animal shelters around Dallas, Texas. Many of the 106 cats and dogs would have been euthanized just because of overcrowding, but they arrived at Sea-Tac Airport yesterday and are up for adoption immediately at the Seattle, Tacoma, Kitsap and Skagit Valley humane societies, also at the Noah Center and at PAWS. (Q13 has the details on how to adopt your new furry family member)

2.

Britney Spears’ Instagram is a secret testing ground for Russian Hackers. (Yup, you read that right.) People reports that the suspected hackers–known collectively as Turla–are believed to have used the pop star’s comments section to communicate and spread malicious software. They allegedly chose Britney because she has 17 million followers and thousands of comments on each of her posts, which makes it easy to hide their malicious code. According to the security firm that spotted Turla’s posts on the pop star’s page, these particular comments were just a test for a more targeted attack. (The people behind Turla are apparently keen on targeting government and embassy websites.)

3.

The “Bad Blood” continues between T-Swift and Katy Perry! Taylor Swift made the latest move in her ongoing feud with Katy Perry by returning to streaming services today–the same day that Perry dropped her new album Witness. “In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” Taylor’s team announced on social media Thursday night. As E! points out, Taylor’s five studio albums have not been available on streaming platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music and Pandora since 2014. She also penned an open letter to Apple Music in 2015, in which she criticized their decision to not compensate artists during its free trial period.

Meanwhile…in a new NME interview, Perry explains why she brought up their drama recently on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke primetime special. “I mean, I’m not Buddha–things irritate me,” says Perry. “I wish that I would turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character…That’s so messed up!” She added that she felt comfortable opening up to Corden. “[He] makes me and the whole world feel very safe,” she says. “No one has asked me about my side of the story and there are three sides of every story: one, two and the truth.” (Read more from Refinery)

4.

A German Shepherd was kicked out of the Queensland Police Service in Australia because he was too friendly–or, as the cops put it, he “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line.” According to the BBC, the pup (Gavel) loved meeting strangers and preferred playing with people rather than helping arrest them. Fortunately, he’s since found a job that puts his social skills to use: Gavel works for the Governor of Queensland as “Vice-Regal Dog.” His duties include greeting visitors to Queensland’s Government House and attending official functions alongside Governor Paul de Jersey. He is also featured prominently on the social media accounts for the Government House and has a dedicated fanbase. (Read more from TIME)

This was #Gavel exactly 12 months ago, on the day he formally arrived at Government House! Happy #Friendversary to Queensland's Vice-Regal Dog 🐶🎺 A post shared by Governor of Queensland (@qldgovernor) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Here's hoping Gavel will brush up on his manners ahead of his appearance at next Saturday's Open Day 🐕 #Gavel #Fernberg #OpenDay A post shared by Governor of Queensland (@qldgovernor) on May 26, 2017 at 12:13am PDT