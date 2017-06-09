Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” Video Premieres Monday

The video for Scotty McCreery’s latest single “Five More Minutes” will premiere on People‘s website on Monday, June 12.

"Five More Minutes" video will debut at @People.com this Mon.June 12 at 10:00 am et (9:00 am ct). Check it out & let me know whatcha think! — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) June 8, 2017

The video hits close to home as it features home video footage of McCreery and his late grandfather–who inspired the song.

“I’ve said before that ‘Five More Minutes’ is my favorite song I’ve ever written, and I think this music video may be my favorite video yet,” McCreery says in a press release.

“This was the first time I had seen a lot of this home video footage.

Having the chance to see both of my grandfathers again and to relive some of the experiences from my younger days brought both tears and smiles to my face.”

Since its release on May 5, “Five More Minutes” has received more than two million streams on Spotify!