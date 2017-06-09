REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” Video Premieres Monday

June 9, 2017 8:49 AM By Kat on KMPS
The video for Scotty McCreery’s latest single “Five More Minutes” will premiere on People‘s website on Monday, June 12.

The video hits close to home as it features home video footage of McCreery and his late grandfather–who inspired the song.

“I’ve said before that ‘Five More Minutes’ is my favorite song I’ve ever written, and I think this music video may be my favorite video yet,” McCreery says in a press release.

“This was the first time I had seen a lot of this home video footage.

Having the chance to see both of my grandfathers again and to relive some of the experiences from my younger days brought both tears and smiles to my face.”

Since its release on May 5, “Five More Minutes” has received more than two million streams on Spotify!

