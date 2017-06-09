REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Kacey Musgraves Is Going On Tour With Harry Styles

June 9, 2017 7:29 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: harry styles, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Tour

Remember when Kacey Musgraves opened for Katy Perry?

Well the songstress is keeping fans on their toes once again because she’s hitting the road with pop star Harry Styles in the summer of 2018.

⚡️summer 2018 ⚡️

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on

Harry’s “Live on Tour” will kick off in Basel, Switzerland, on March 11, 2018, and will make stops in more than 20 countries through July of that year.

Musgraves will only be joining Styles on the U.S. leg of the tour, beginning with a show in Dallas, Texas, on June 5, 2018, and continuing through July.

Kacey’s stint will feature shows all across the U.S. and Canada, including stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 12 and New York City’s Madison Square Garden on June 21.

The shows that feature Kacey are feature on her website.

