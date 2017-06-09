Jason Aldean Talks Baby Names

Jason Aldean tossed in a little shade towards Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the CMTs red carpet this week when he dished about baby names for his and wife Brittany Kerr’s son-to-be.

“Boys’ names are a lot harder to come up with than girls’ names, for some reason,” says Aldean, who has two daughters from his first marriage, 14-year-old Keeley and 9-year-old Kendyl.

“It’ll be something unique and different. Nothing crazy like a direction–East, West, North, South–none of that stuff.”

He tells Entertainment Tonight, “It’ll be something cool. Both of us had names that were really common…something that’s kind of unique, I think, is kind of our main goal.”

But before Kanye or Kim go into social media attack mode on Aldean, it was just a joke!

PLUS…Aldean previously revealed he’s actually a fan of the show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.