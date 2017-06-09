REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Jason Aldean Talks Baby Names

June 9, 2017 9:23 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Baby, Brittany Kerr, CMT Awards, Family, Jason Aldean, Kanye West, The Kardashians

Jason Aldean tossed in a little shade towards Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the CMTs red carpet this week when he dished about baby names for his and wife Brittany Kerr’s son-to-be.

“Boys’ names are a lot harder to come up with than girls’ names, for some reason,” says Aldean, who has two daughters from his first marriage, 14-year-old Keeley and 9-year-old Kendyl.

“It’ll be something unique and different. Nothing crazy like a direction–East, West, North, South–none of that stuff.”

He tells Entertainment Tonight, “It’ll be something cool. Both of us had names that were really common…something that’s kind of unique, I think, is kind of our main goal.”

But before Kanye or Kim go into social media attack mode on Aldean, it was just a joke!

PLUS…Aldean previously revealed he’s actually a fan of the show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live