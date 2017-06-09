REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

It's A Boy for FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hailey!

June 9, 2017 7:38 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Gender Reveal, Hailey Hubbard, it's a boy, Tyler Hubbard

It’s a baby boom of boys! We found out earlier this week that Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are having a baby boy. Now Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hailey share the news with a “Dirt Bikes or Diamonds” gender reveal party that they’re expecting a baby boy too!

It’s a boy!

… guess what!?!

Isn’t this cake adorable?

Its a boy

