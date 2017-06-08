So Many Baby Bumps at the CMT Music Awards!

There’s definitely something in the water in Nashville. Every week we find out more happy news that one of our favorite country music artists is expecting a baby! Bring on the baby bump photos!

Lauren Akins and Jason Aldean’s wife compare bumps… aren’t they adorable?!!

No baby bump for Tyler Hubbard and his wife… yet! But I’m sure we’ll get to see one soon!

We've had such a hard time not telling everybody for the last few months because we are SO excited…. WE ARE PREGNANT. Holy cow we're going to be parents. God is so good and we can't wait for this next chapter of our life. #lilhubbard A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

How fun is this on the red carpet?! We seriously can’t get enough of Thomas and Lauren!

😘😘 @cmt A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

Tomorrow we get to see the newest member of the Dad’s to be in country music… Dylan Scott when he plays our FREE #941Next show at Steel Creek!