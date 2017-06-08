REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

So Many Baby Bumps at the CMT Music Awards!

June 8, 2017 7:51 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: baby bumps, CMT Music Awards

There’s definitely something in the water in Nashville. Every week we find out more happy news that one of our favorite country music artists is expecting a baby! Bring on the baby bump photos!

Lauren Akins and Jason Aldean’s wife compare bumps… aren’t they adorable?!!

No baby bump for Tyler Hubbard and his wife… yet! But I’m sure we’ll get to see one soon!

How fun is this on the red carpet?! We seriously can’t get enough of Thomas and Lauren!

😘😘 @cmt

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

Tomorrow we get to see the newest member of the Dad’s to be in country music… Dylan Scott when he plays our FREE #941Next show at Steel Creek!

Daddy?? I think so! Blair and I are so excited to announce we are having a baby! #mygirl ? Or #myboy ?

A post shared by Dylan Scott (@dylanscottcountry) on

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live