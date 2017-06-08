Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 8th

1.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced Wednesday that he has selected the Oak View Group to redevelop KeyArena. The group will spearhead a $564 million gut remodel of the facility on the Seattle Center campus. They are also bringing some blockbuster power with them – two prospective NHL owners: Boston Celtics Minority Owner David Bonderman, a billionaire and University of Washington grad, and Jerry Bruckheimer, the Hollywood action movie mogul, who most recently pioneered the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood were the big winners at the 2017 CMT Awards in Nashville last night. Urban nabbed Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” He was also recognized as this year’s Social Superstar. Meanwhile, Underwood won Female Video of the Year for her hit single “Church Bells” to remain the most awarded act in the history of the CMT Awards with 17 wins. Additionally, Urban and Underwood took home the Collaborative Video of the Year award for their duet “The Fighter,” Other award winners included Florida Georgia Line’s “H.O.L.Y.” for Duo Video of the Year, Little Big Town’s “Better Man” for Group Video, and Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan for CMT Performance of the Year for their performance of “Want To Want Me” from CMT Crossroads. (See the full list of winners from CMT)

3.

Are you ready for some pop stars! After the announcement earlier this week that ESPN would be updating Hank Williams Jr.’s old Monday Night Football theme for the upcoming season, it was announced Wednesday that Florida Georgia Line and Jason Derulo are collaborating with the controversial country legend on the revamped track. “It’s surreal to join Jason Derulo and Hank Williams Jr. on this new version that gives a nod back but also a step forward!” FGL’s Brian Kelley said in a press release. (Read more from The Tennessean)

4.

A cafe in Sydney, Australia, has unveiled a new drink called a carrot latte–or a carrot-cino, if you prefer. Locals Corner shared a photo on Facebook that shows coffee placed inside a hollowed out carrot. “We just like doing different things,” cafe owner Vanja tells The Daily Mail. “We’ve being doing a few of these–one with an apple, one with an avocado. This week was a carrot and next week we will do something different.” She goes on to admit that the carrot-coffee combo isn’t very practical because it leaks. (Read more from Refinery)

And….glow in the dark donuts, or “glonuts” are taking over social media now thanks to a Sydney bakery called Black Star Pastry! Glonut creator and Black Star Pastry owner Chirstopher Thé told The Daily Mail, “We would never create anything that was unnatural, even if it was a great idea.”The doughnuts’ icing is a yuzu glaze that gets its glow from vitamin B, which is often used to create glow-in-the-dark food. Like the galaxy doughnut and doughnicorns before it, the glonut is taking over Instagram.

#GLOW-NUTS – glow in the dark doughnuts only at our vivid pop up in Martin Place from 5:30pm daily for the next 18 days A post shared by B L A C K STAR P A S T R Y (@blackstarpastry) on May 26, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT