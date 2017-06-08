Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo Team Up for Medley at CMT Awards

Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo teamed up for a medley of their songs during the CMT Awards on Wednesday night.

After winning the award for Live Performance of the Year for their appearance on CMT Crossroads, the duo took the stage to perform a piano-accompanied version of Bryan’s “Strip It Down” and a more upbeat version of Derulo’s “Want to Want Me.”

The night also featured Florida Georgia Line teaming up with the Chainsmokers on the rooftop deck of their new favorite place in Nashville — the FGL House.

The big winners of the night, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, also delivered a stripped-down intro to their hit duet “The Fighter” before kicking things up a notch.

Earlier in the night, Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker paid tribute to late musician Gregg Allman by performing “Midnight Rider” with Allman Brothers Band guitarist Derek Trucks.