REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo Team Up for Medley at CMT Awards

June 8, 2017 7:21 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: CMT Awards, Jason Derulo, Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo teamed up for a medley of their songs during the CMT Awards on Wednesday night.

After winning the award for Live Performance of the Year for their appearance on CMT Crossroads, the duo took the stage to perform a piano-accompanied version of Bryan’s “Strip It Down” and a more upbeat version of Derulo’s “Want to Want Me.”

The night also featured Florida Georgia Line teaming up with the Chainsmokers on the rooftop deck of their new favorite place in Nashville — the FGL House.

The big winners of the night, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, also delivered a stripped-down intro to their hit duet “The Fighter” before kicking things up a notch.

Earlier in the night, Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker paid tribute to late musician Gregg Allman by performing “Midnight Rider” with Allman Brothers Band guitarist Derek Trucks.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live