Blake Shelton Sings Karaoke In Nashville With Hoda Kotb

Nashville is the place to be!

The Predators are playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup playoffs, plus thousands of country music fans, stars and celebs have packed the city for CMA Music Fest AND the CMT Awards!

The Today Show’s” Hoda Kotb was in town to present at the CMT Awards, and her good buddy Blake Shelton treated her to one of the city’s downtown hot-spots, Wannabes, for a celebration to welcome Blake’s Smithworks Vodka to Tennessee.

(Hoda and Blake have one of the most adorable friendships, she even named her puppy after Blake according to Rare Country!)

It didn’t take long for Hoda to hop onstage and kick off the fun with one of Blake’s “Boys ‘Round Here.”

Hoda and partner Kathie Lee Gifford have spent all week in Music City, hanging with everyone from Blake, to Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley, and Luke Bryan!

