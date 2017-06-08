REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Blake Shelton Sings Karaoke In Nashville With Hoda Kotb

June 8, 2017 8:18 AM By Kat on KMPS
Nashville is treating us well! ❤️ @blakeshelton (📷: @adimare516 )

A post shared by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on

Nashville is the place to be!

The Predators are playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup playoffs, plus thousands of country music fans, stars and celebs have packed the city for CMA Music Fest AND the CMT Awards!

The Today Show’s” Hoda Kotb was in town to present at the CMT Awards, and her good buddy Blake Shelton treated her to one of the city’s downtown hot-spots, Wannabes, for a celebration to welcome Blake’s Smithworks Vodka to Tennessee.

(Hoda and Blake have one of the most adorable friendships, she even named her puppy after Blake according to Rare Country!)

It didn’t take long for Hoda to hop onstage and kick off the fun with one of Blake’s “Boys ‘Round Here.”

That time @hodakotb sang Boys 'Round Here with @blakeshelton in Nashville! 😍 (📷: @mc_suhocki)

A post shared by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on

Hoda and partner Kathie Lee Gifford have spent all week in Music City, hanging with everyone from  Blake, to Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley, and Luke Bryan!

Tune in at 10 to see @hodakotb's night out in Nashville with @blakeshelton! Swipe for more. (📷: @mc_suhocki)

A post shared by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on

#SquadGoals ❤️🎤 (📷: @mc_suhocki)

A post shared by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on

So glad @trishayearwood and @lukebryan could join us in Nashville! (📷: @mc_suhocki) 🍹🍗

A post shared by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on

