Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 7th

1.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen surprised a high school choir in Washington state on Tuesday by dropping by the classroom for an impromptu performance. Kiro 7 reports that the famous couple visited the choir at Teigen’s former high school Snohomish High School, where they spoke to the students. Oscar and Grammy Award winner Legend also sat down at the piano to accompany the choir as they performed “Seasons of Love” from the Broadway musical Rent. See the VIDEO HERE. Following their visit, Legend and Teigen, as well as their daughter Luna, headed to Safeco Field in Seattle to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Mariners game.

Rumors were true, @johnlegend & @chrissyteigen made an appearance at SHS today! It was great to have them! Once a Panther, always a Panther🐾 pic.twitter.com/Mzk5SBWlNy — Snohomish Panthers (@snohopanthers) June 6, 2017

First pitch @johnlegend? Nope daughter Luna gets the honor. @robinsoncano there at the dish. A post shared by Greg Thies (@k5greg) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

2.

George and Amal Clooney welcomed the arrival of their twins yesterday morning, a boy and a girl named Alexander and Ella. The twins are the first children for the actor and human rights lawyer. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” Clooney said in a statement, jokingly adding that he’s “sedated and should recover in a few days.” (Read more from People)

3.

Jerry Seinfeld epically snubbed Kesha on Monday night when the singer tried to approach him for a hug. Variety reports that the awkward moment took place when Seinfeld was being interviewed on the red carpet for the David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song. Kesha interrupted the interview to tell Seinfeld how much she loved him and asked, “Can I give you a hug?” To her surprise, Seinfeld told her “no thanks” twice. When Kesha asked again, he backed away and said, “Yeah, no thanks.” Adding insult to injury, Seinfeld told the reporter, “I don’t know who that was,” When he was informed it was Kesha, he remained oblivious and remarked, “I wish her the best.”

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

4.

In a now-viral Reddit threat, fast-food restaurant workers are being asked to reveal what items customers should never order off their employers’ menus. McDonald’s employees all seemed to agree that the Filet-O-Fish should be avoided at all costs. “Don’t order our fish patties,” one worker wrote. “No one ever does and I swear some days, we’d make a batch and it would sit there all day until someone ordered some.” Another staffer confirmed, “Fish fillet from McDonald’s–I’ve seen those things sit there for hours before being sold.” Meanwhile, a former KFC cook warned diners to avoid the gravy. “It’s primarily made of the filthy oil that stores up at the bottom of the cookers over the day and is then served to customers the next day,” they wrote. As for Subway, a worker alleged that the store’s “oven-roasted” chicken is actually “boiled in a microwave.” (Read more from The Herald)