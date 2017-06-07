REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Miranda Lambert Gets Stuck in an Elevator at CMT Rehearsals

June 7, 2017 6:54 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: CMT, Miranda Lambert, instagram

Miranda Lambert got stuck in an elevator at Music City Center in Nashville this week.

Lambert, who’s in town preparing for her performance at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and a group of people she was stranded with according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Well folks, CMA Week is starting off right… stuck in the elevator at @CMT awards rehearsal,” she captioned the shot.

“Don’t worry I have airplane bottles of Tito’s in my purse for emergencies. What is it about award shows? Always an adventure.”

