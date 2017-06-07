Kelsea Ballerini Releases First New Song In Two Years, “Legends”

Kelsea Ballerini has officially announced the much-anticipated first single off her forthcoming sophomore album. “

Legends” is an upbeat song that has hints of a country-pop sound similar to Ballerini’s good friend, Taylor Swift.

Ballerini sings about the bittersweet memories of a love gone by in her new track, but “Legends” isn’t a downer; rather, the tune will make for a catchy summer sing-a-long according to The Boot.

“When I wrote this song, I knew it was the beginning of the next chapter,” Ballerini writes on Instagram.

“And while I hope you hear your own story of love or loss and the lyrics bring you to your own place of nostalgia, I also hope you hear our story … [Y]ou and I have fought for each other. We’ve shown up for each other. We’ve been neon in grey crowds. We’ve written our own story. We were legends. And that is why it only makes sense that we start chapter two together, you and me. Thank you for everything.”