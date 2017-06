Don’t know what to say or how to say it? Use an FGL emoji! You can download them to your phone for only $1.99!

See y'all at the FGL House Grand Opening tonight in Nashville 7 PM πŸ€ πŸš€πŸŽ‰πŸ™πŸΌπŸ’―βš‘οΈβ˜„οΈπŸ”₯ oh and don't forget to download our FGL Moji 🌊 @oldcampwhiskey A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

There are a ton of emojis for you to download like a cross-branding one featuring the guys holding their Old Camp Whiskey.