Brantley Gilbert and Wife Reveal Baby’s Gender

Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber learned the sex of their baby, and true to his word, Brantley went ALL OUT for the gender reveal.

The country star used his trusty rifle to learn if he’ll have a boy or girl.

they used a rifle to shoot a blue dust filled container. so cute. 👶🏽 #babyboy #genderreveal #bgnation #brantleygilbert A post shared by ι нανє σвg∂🙌💕 (@outlaw_brantley) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

A target was filled with appropriately colored confetti and when Gilbert shot it, it began showering down baby blue paper.

IT'S A BOY!!💙 A post shared by Brantley Gilbert Fan (@bg_hellonwheels85) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

According to People, about 40 people were on-hand for the gender announcement and then Gilbert shared the happy news with fans.

“When the blue cloud went up, well, that made it even more real,” Gilbert says.

“Now we know it’s a little boy, and he’s gonna have to get ready for a whole lot of love.”