WATCH: Dierks Bentley Sings National Anthem at Stanley Cup Finals

Dierks Bentley passed along patriotic vibes before the Nashville Predators took the ice and it may have help lead his team to a win!

As the Preds went into Game Four of the Stanley Cup Finals, they kept with their tradition to host a country superstar performer for the National Anthem.

Bentley’s performance follows Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Vince Gill, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood, who have all stepped center ice to perform the National Anthem.

The Nashville Predators went on to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4, evening the series at 2-2! The Penguins will host Game 5 on Thursday night according to ESPN.

Bentley, a longtime Preds fan, has never been shy of his support for his home team!

This pic kind of says it all…. #GoPreds @predsnhl #stanleycup Custom tshirt by @waltermundayclothing A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Jun 3, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

sending some #bostonstrong energy down to #smashville tonight. #GoPreds #whiskeyjam #voilentgentleman A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Best seat in the house! At least in my house… ready for Game 4 #stanleycupplayoffs #stanleycup #GoPreds A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Jun 5, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT