Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 6th

The Seattle Seahawks signed a new quarterback on Monday, and it wasn’t Colin Kaepernick. Seattle announced it added Austin Davis to the fold to compete with Trevone Boykin as Russell Wilson’s backup. The 28-year-old was with the Broncos last season but never saw any game action. Davis has 13 career starts in his five years in the league, most of those with the then-St. Louis Rams. Davis has 13 career touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It means, for now, Kaepernick remains without a job. (Read more from KING 5)

Halle Berry isn’t expecting her third child. The actress sparked suspicion that she was pregnant over the weekend after she seemed to cradle a “bump” while walking the red carpet at the annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball Saturday night in Los Angeles. Berry, 50, slammed the rumors by asking a tongue-in-cheek question on Instagram: “Can a girl have some steak and fries??” A rep for the actress also confirmed to People that “she is not expecting.” Berry is already a mother of two children from previous relationships: 3-year-old Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez and 8-year-old Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

A Texas dad warmed hearts on Twitter by attending his son’s graduation while proudly wearing the Pokemon tie the boy made for him in first grade. Dylan Olivo, 18, tweeted a photo from his high school graduation in Austin showing him posing with his father, who is wearing the tie featuring a hand-drawn Pikachu surrounded by Pokeballs. “I made this tie for my dad when I was in 1st grade. 11 years later he wears it to my graduation,” Olivo wrote. “I still remember making the tie for him, and I think he does too,” he said. “He had it planned this whole time to wear it.” Olivo said he was “shocked” when his dad showed up wearing the tie. “I didn’t expect him to really wear it or even have it this whole time. He has never worn the tie before in his life until my graduation day,” he added. (Read more from Teen Vogue)

This dad who wore a tie his son made in first grade to graduation and people are emotional https://t.co/xJWauK2DRO pic.twitter.com/BQN8vx22kO — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 4, 2017

One Philadelphia teenager’s mother took his prom to the extreme, spending more than $25,000 on a camel, three tons of sand, and exotic cars including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini to bring into their neighborhood for photos. Her son brought three dates to the dance, all in custom-made gowns, and he wore three different outfits himself. Saudia Shuler says she had originally thought of sending her only son, Johnny Eden Jr., to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to Philadelphia for the formal dance. Shuler says it was all worth it. She says she fought cancer and suffered from a stroke in the past few years and told herself that if she was going to make it, she would put on a big prom for her son. (Read more from CTV News)