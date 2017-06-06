Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese Kick Off Tour With Outkast’s “Hey Ya!”

WHY OH WHY CAN’T THIS TOUR COME TO WA?!?!?

Sorry…we had to take a second there to compose ourselves because Sam Hunt just launched his 15 in a 30 Tour and nothing would make us happier than seeing it in person.

Since we can’t at the moment… we will live through the social posts from the lucky fans who’ve been able to attend.

Sam Hunt has Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese on his tour and the group took the stage together for a cover of Outkast’s 2003 hit “Hey Ya!” during the opening show in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 1 according to Taste Of Country.

The whole place turned into a dance party, and Janson even rolled in on a skateboard and threw in a harmonica solo!

#15ina30tour #SamHunt #marenmorris Hey Ya Tonight #skateboard @ryanfollese @samhuntmusic A post shared by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:35am PDT