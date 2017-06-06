REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese Kick Off Tour With Outkast’s “Hey Ya!”

June 6, 2017 7:05 AM By Kat on KMPS
WHY OH WHY CAN’T THIS TOUR COME TO WA?!?!?

Sorry…we had to take a second there to compose ourselves because Sam Hunt just launched his 15 in a 30 Tour and nothing would make us happier than seeing it in person.

Since we can’t at the moment… we will live through the social posts from the lucky fans who’ve been able to attend.

Sam Hunt has Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese on his tour and the group took the stage together for a cover of Outkast’s 2003 hit “Hey Ya!” during the opening show in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 1 according to Taste Of Country.

The whole place turned into a dance party, and Janson even rolled in on a skateboard and threw in a harmonica solo!

