What’s going on around the Northwest?

We’ve got it covered!

John Mellencamp, Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter perform at Marymore Park this Thursday.

The Seattle International Film Festival is on through June 11th.

Maple Valley Days is this Friday – Sunday at Lake Wilderness Park.

Evergreen Mountain Bike Festival is this weekend at Duthie Hill Park.

The Georgetown Carnival & Festival is Saturday.