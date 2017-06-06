Carrie Underwood Returning For ‘Sunday Night Football’

Who knew a hockey game would bring such great football news?!

Those watching Monday night’s (June 5) Stanley Cup Final game between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins got a surprise during the first intermission when Carrie Underwood revealed that she will be returning to sing the Sunday Night Football theme song for the 2017-2018 season.

According to The Boot, Underwood snuck the news of her SNF return in at the very end of her interview with NBC’s NHL intermission panel.

Underwood has sung the Sunday Night Football theme song for four years, since taking over for Faith Hill in 2013.

For the 2016-2017 NFL season, Underwood replaced the old SNF theme, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” with “Oh, Sunday Night;” which is a remake of her hit duet with Miranda Lambert, “Somethin’ Bad”.