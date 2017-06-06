941Next Dylan Scott Goes Top 10 with “My Girl”

This Friday new father to be Dylan Scott will star in our #941Next show at Steel Creek in Tacoma! The best part? It’s FREE! Show time is 7 pm, and it’s first come first serve through the door. So get there a little early.

Maybe think about bringing Dylan Scott and his wife an early baby gift! We want to give him something Northwest inspired, and you’ve come up with some great ideas like a stuffed animal in the shape of Big Foot from the Seattle Waterfront or maybe a pair of rubber boots!

Dylan Scott is also celebrating “My Girl” hitting the Top 10 on the country charts! Congrats Dylan! Let’s get this thing to number one!