Thomas Rhett’s Daughter Willa Gray Steals Show on TODAY

June 5, 2017 6:42 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Family, Thomas Rhett, Today Show, willa gray

Thomas Rhett’s recently-adopted daughter Willa Gray stole the show during his performance on Friday’s episode of TODAY.

Pre show hangs look a little different now ☺️ About time to turn on @todayshow #ThomasRhettTODAY @mikeamiri_

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Before he hit the stage, Thomas Rhett shared an adorable backstage photo of him and his little girl on Instagram.

In footage shared by People over the weekend, 18-month-old Willa is seen smiling and cheering (and also getting a bit fussy) in mom Lauren’s arms while her daddy gives an interview about fatherhood and performs onstage.

Rhett also recently shared a video of Willa Gray trying her first piece of tofu, with the 18-month-old not having any of it.

Not a fan of tofu😂

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

After seeing the immediate look of disgust on Willa Gray’s face after trying it, Rhett said, “And that’s a no.”

Rhett and Lauren are also expecting their first biological child this August.

