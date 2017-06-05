Thomas Rhett’s Daughter Willa Gray Steals Show on TODAY

Thomas Rhett’s recently-adopted daughter Willa Gray stole the show during his performance on Friday’s episode of TODAY.

Pre show hangs look a little different now ☺️ About time to turn on @todayshow #ThomasRhettTODAY @mikeamiri_ A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

WATCH: “It’s pretty amazing” @thomasrhett talks about how life has changed since adopting Willa Gray #ThomasRhettTODAY pic.twitter.com/P0lG3s9BaR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2017

Before he hit the stage, Thomas Rhett shared an adorable backstage photo of him and his little girl on Instagram.

In footage shared by People over the weekend, 18-month-old Willa is seen smiling and cheering (and also getting a bit fussy) in mom Lauren’s arms while her daddy gives an interview about fatherhood and performs onstage.

Rhett also recently shared a video of Willa Gray trying her first piece of tofu, with the 18-month-old not having any of it.

Not a fan of tofu😂 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

After seeing the immediate look of disgust on Willa Gray’s face after trying it, Rhett said, “And that’s a no.”

Rhett and Lauren are also expecting their first biological child this August.