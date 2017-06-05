Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 5th

1.

The morning commute across I-90 is going to look different following the permanent closures of the express lanes. The I-90 express lanes closed permanently allowing Sound Transit to construct the 14 mile East Link Light Rail expansion from Seattle to Redmond. The light rail project takes away the express lanes, so one HOV lane has been added in each direction across the bridge which is open to carpoolers 24 hours a day. Leaving early and being patient, drivers can expect to see signs letting them know which freeway entrances are closed and where to merge. WSDOT is encouraging drivers using the routes to leave at least 30 minutes early to prepare for delays during peak travel times. Traffic engineers will also be out along I-90 and on Mercer Island during the week monitoring how commuters are adjusting to the changes and what they can do to improve conditions. (Read more from Q13)

2.

The One Love Manchester benefit concert drew 50,000 people to the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday evening, filling the venue with music as they honored the victims of the Manchester concert bombing on May 22. Ariana Grande led the group of performers, which included Robbie Williams, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Niall Horran, Take That, Little Mix, and Coldplay. The benefit concert generated $2.6 million in donations in just 3 hours to help the victims and the families affected by the Manchester attack just two weeks ago. (Read more from AOL Entertainment)

3.

‘Wonder Woman’ topped the box office in its debut weekend with a massive $100.5 million, officially making it the first female-fronted superhero blockbuster movie. It becomes only the 16th superhero title to launch with $100 million, and gives director Patty Jenkins the record for highest-grossing opening ever for a female director. ‘Captain Underpants’, featuring the voices of Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, ranked second in its opening weekend with a $23.5 million debut. Last week’s chart-topper, ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’, slipped down to the third position with another $21.6 million added to its total. ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ rounded up $9.7 million for fourth place. Continuing to disappoint, Baywatch placed fifth with just $8.5 million for its second weekend. (Read more from LA Times)

4.

A group of men in their 20s from Spokane have posted a Craigslist ad seeking a generic dad to grill burgers and hotdogs for a planned gathering on the Saturday before Father’s Day. Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years experience as a dad, 10 years of grilling experience, and an appreciation of cold beer on a hot summer day. Bonus points if your name is Bill, Randy or Dave. The successful dad must bring his own grill, but burgers and hotdogs will be provided by the group. Dane Anderson says that he and the other young men in Spokane don’t live with their fathers and, the ad says, none are prepared to fill the role of barbecue dad. Additional requirements include talking about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck and musician Jimmy Buffet. Several potential barbecue dads have already responded. (Read more from KHQ Q6 News)