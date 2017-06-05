Pic of Canadian Man Calmly Mowing Lawn While Tornado Looms In Background Goes Viral

You’ve heard the saying “Keep calm and carry on”, but one man in Alberta proved he REALLY lives by that motto when his wife snapped a photo of him mowing his lawn while a tornado loomed in the distance.

“It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away,” says Theunis Wessels about the twister in the background of the pic.

“Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us.” He told CBC News, “I was keeping an eye on it.”

His wife Cecilia shared the image on Facebook on Friday with the caption, “My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair.”

See more pics of the storm & his lawn mowing adventure from Buzzfeed.