Have you checked out the latest Mariners giveaway slated for Safeco Field? The second I saw it I KNEW I had to have it!

I'm originally from the other side of Washington, the little town of Prosser. Huge sports fan, grew up a Mariners and Seahawks fan and I'm a die-hard Huskies fan... even though I graduated from WSU. Weird, huh? I love being part of the country m...