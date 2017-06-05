Hank Williams Jr. Will Return to ‘Monday Night Football’

By Abby Hassler

Six years after parting ways with Hank Williams Jr., ESPN will be bringing the brash country rocker back to the Monday Night Football fold. Williams and his music were pulled in 2011 following his controversial remarks comparing then President Obama to Hitler.

The country singer’s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night” will debut once again before a Sept. 11 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.

“I never said, ‘Are you ready for some football’ on stage one time the last five or six years, but I will now,” he told The Tennessean. “I’m feeling at home and it’s a real good thing … It’s kind of like the Nashville Predators playing for the Stanley Cup, it’s like ‘Wow.'”

Williams first performed the song during the 20th anniversary season of Monday Night Football in 1989.

“I think it’s a return to our past in that it’s such an iconic song associated with football,” Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s senior vice president of events and studio production, said. “It was the original. It belongs to Monday Night Football. It really is about returning to what fans know. It’s a Monday night party and that’s what we’re all hoping to get back to.”