Brad Paisley Crashes A High School Graduation

This high school graduation just had the BEST party crasher!

Brad Paisley showed up to surprise the 754 graduating seniors at Barrington High School, Barrington, IL this weekend according to PEOPLE.

The surprise appearance was the culmination of a contest for seniors to submit posts on Instagram and Twitter answering the question: What “Last Time” are you going to miss most about school?

Paisley chose the winner himself.

The Barrington High School TV class went above and beyond with their video that included mattress surfing down a flight of stairs, pushing their dean into the swimming pool, hitting golf balls on the football field and more.

Part way through the graduation the Principal showed the video on the big screen and said, “As I watched this video I wondered what would Brad Paisley say if he was giving this speech?”.

That’s when the country superstar walked on stage with guitar in hand!

“No body beat that – that video you guys made was amazing. I’m going to play a couple songs for you before you go out and make the world a better place,” said Paisley before performing his hits, “Letter To Me,” “Today” and his latest single “Last Time For Everything.”

He also passed along some advice to the new grads as they venture out into the world.

“My advice to you, as you go through life, is to enjoy the moments. Make memories, enjoy them and don’t take yourself too seriously.”

When Paisley finished his last song he told the class “Go change the world, you all!”