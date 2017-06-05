941Next Dylan Scott & Wife Expecting a Baby

REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

June 5, 2017 7:41 AM By DeAnna Lee
Is it a country baby boom? Or is there something in the water in Nashville? Seems like every week we have the wonderful news that another country star is having a baby, and we couldn’t be happier that this week it’s New Country artist Dylan Scott and his wife Blair!

Dylan Scott shared the exciting new with his fans on Instagram by posing with his wife and holding the cutest pair of baby booties with this caption,

“Daddy?? I think so! Blair and I are so excited to announce we are having a baby!” Scott writes on Instagram. “#mygirl? Or #myboy?” he adds, a nod to his Top 10 single, “My Girl.”

Daddy?? I think so! Blair and I are so excited to announce we are having a baby! #mygirl ? Or #myboy ?

A post shared by Dylan Scott (@dylanscottcountry) on

These two love birds got married on May 28, 2016, in Bastrop, La. They are both from Louisiana and get this… high school sweetheart! Plus, Blair — who has been dating Scott since sophomore year of high school — is the inspiration for “My Girl.”

Dylan Scott stars in our #941Next show THIS Friday at Steel Creek in Tacoma. It’s a FREE show! Put that on your social calendar and come help us celebrate the Dylan’s baby on the way!

