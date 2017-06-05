941Next Dylan Scott & Wife Expecting a Baby

Is it a country baby boom? Or is there something in the water in Nashville? Seems like every week we have the wonderful news that another country star is having a baby, and we couldn’t be happier that this week it’s New Country artist Dylan Scott and his wife Blair!

Dylan Scott shared the exciting new with his fans on Instagram by posing with his wife and holding the cutest pair of baby booties with this caption,

“Daddy?? I think so! Blair and I are so excited to announce we are having a baby!” Scott writes on Instagram. “#mygirl? Or #myboy?” he adds, a nod to his Top 10 single, “My Girl.”

These two love birds got married on May 28, 2016, in Bastrop, La. They are both from Louisiana and get this… high school sweetheart! Plus, Blair — who has been dating Scott since sophomore year of high school — is the inspiration for “My Girl.”

