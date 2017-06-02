REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Thomas Rhett’s Wife Reveals Due Date

June 2, 2017 6:55 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Baby, Family, instagram, Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren recently  revealed they’ll be expecting baby girl number two this fall!

While answering questions from fans on Instagram Live, Lauren revealed she’s due on August 8th.

She also said they have a name picked out, but they’re keeping it a secret.

The couple’s adorable adopted daughter Willa Gray was right by mom’s side for the Instagram Live session.

Lauren said that Willa, who was born on November 15th, 2015, is the “best baby ever” – especially since she’s almost potty trained at 18 months.

Lauren told fans that she doesn’t know when Thomas’s album will be released, but says Willa already has a favorite song on the record – “Sweetheart.”

