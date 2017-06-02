Sneak Peek At Lauren Alaina’s “Road Less Traveled” Movie

Grab the popcorn and get ready to see Lauren Alaina in her first movie!

Lauren stars as Charlotte in a new romantic comedy called Road Less Traveled, which is based off her #1 single and will hit digital retailers on June 6.

“I play Charlotte, and Charlotte is a 25-year-old, like mid-20s, songwriter that lives in Los Angeles,” says Lauren to Nash Country Daily.

“She’s getting married. It is this whole story about her journey to getting married, and she can’t find a dress. It’s just a bunch of getting married drama.”

That drama might also involve Alaina’s character getting engaged to one guy, but running into an ex when she travels back home.

Alaina says, “I really had so much fun. It’s a lighthearted movie. It’s a romantic comedy. It’s the kind of movie that when you’re home in your pajamas, and you want to be comfy, it’s that kind of movie that you watch that makes you feel good. I love being home in my pajamas and feeling good, so I’m excited to share it with my fans. It’s a whole new side of me that no one’s ever seen.”

The movie will also feature songs from Lauren’s current album, including “My Kinda People,” “Queen of Hearts,” “Painting Pillows,” “Holding the Other” and current single, “Doin’ Fine.”