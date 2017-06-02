Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 2nd

1.

In honor of National Doughnut Day shops across the country are marking the occasion with a few freebies today.

Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary at participating locations.

All Top Pot Cafes will be accepting non-perishable food donations for Northwest Harvest as well as raffling off some great prizes today. If you drop off a donation between the hours of 6 AM – 10 AM you will be entered to win a dozen doughnuts a month for an entire year.

Also, Jelly Donut Oreos, available only at Walmart, were introduced for National Doughnut Day.

🍪Who else is excited for the Limited Edition Jelly Donut #Oreos set to hit shelves later this year exclusively @walmart @oreo !? #walmart #walmartsnacks A post shared by Snack Food (@junkbites) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

2.

Ananya Vinay from Fresno, California, won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night after she correctly spelled the word “marocain,” a French word for dress fabric made of silk or rayon. The 12-year-old’s victory came after 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev missed the word “marram”, a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass. CNN reports that it took nearly 12 hours of competition for the bee to be narrowed down to two contestants, and that Vinay and Rajeev went head to head for almost 20 championship rounds. They will take home $40,000 and $30,000, respectively. Vinay’s victory marked the first time since 2013 that the bee declared a single champion. It ended in a tie for three consecutive years. “It’s a like a dream come true. I am so happy right now,” Vinay gushed.

3.

Syfy announced the official title and guest stars for the next installment in its Sharkando franchise. The fifth installment will star Fin (Ian Ziering) and April (Tara Reid) following a traveling sharknado around the world after their son gets trapped in it. Celebrities booked for cameos in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming include Fabio, Tony Hawk, Clay Aiken, Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe, Bret Michaels, Charo, Gilbert Gottfried, Al Roker, Chris Kattan, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. The creature feature, which has the tagline “Make America Bait Again,” will premiere on the cable network on August 6th. “Pack your passport and grab a chainsaw, because Sharkando is going global!” a press release said. “Taking the world — and unsuspecting celebrities — by storm, the movie event of the century blows into town this summer.” (Read more from Mashable)

4.

A high school graduate in Tennessee had to write an essay about what she loves to do for her application to Yale University. Carolina Williams, 18, said her mind immediately went to ordering pizza from Papa John’s. “Accepting those warm cardboard boxes at my front door is second nature to me, but I will always love ordering pizza because of the way eight slices of something so ordinary are able to evoke feelings of independence, consolation and joy,” she wrote. An admissions officer was so impressed by Williams’ high GPA, extracurricular activities and quirky essay that they included a handwritten note that read, “As a fellow lover of pizza, I laughed out loud (then ordered pizza) after reading your application. Yale would be lucky to have you.” Williams ultimately decided to go to Auburn University in Alabama after receiving a scholarship from them. However, she did celebrate getting accepted into Yale by ordering a Papa John’s pizza. (Read more from People)