Look For Me At Race For The Cure Sunday!

I’m a breast cancer survivor and fundraise for Komen Puget Sound’s Race For The Cure every year. This year, with the help of some very generous friends, I raised $8,684. Komen Puget Sound has invited me to sit in a convertible at the start of the event. I’m busy practicing my parade wave as I type! I know, I’m a multi talented multi tasker! I’ll be riding in the convertible with fellow breast cancer survivor, Laura Mendoza, who raised an impressive $9,561. It’s an honor and I’m very excited to be a part of such a great event. I hope to see you there! Komen Puget Sound Race for The Cure is this Sunday at The Seattle Center. You can find more info here – Race For The Cure

Here’s a photo of me last year at Race for The Cure-