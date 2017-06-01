WATCH: Blake Shelton Helps Military Couple Get Engaged

Blake Shelton has been in the music business long enough to know that sometimes fan proposals on stage don’t always go as planned.

But that didn’t stop the country star from helping a U.S. Marine pop the question this weekend.

Brannon LeBouef wanted to propose to his girlfriend Ashley Williams at Bayou Fest in Louisiana, and according to Rare Country, Shelton noticed him in the crowd waving his cell phone trying to get Blake’s attention.

Blake says, “This guy up here has been holding up his phone to me every damn time I walk by, making me feel guilty, and it worked. I guess I’m getting soft in my old age.”

Blake even admitted to the audience that “I don’t normally do this,” then proceeded to put Brannon on the big screen behind him saying, “Here you go man. You’re on the big screen. Let’s see what you got.”

The Marine got down on one knee to ask for Ashley’s hand in marriage, and she said YES!!!

“Congratulations,” the superstar added, before launching into “Boys ‘Round Here.” “You know what I love about this most of all? This came right before this next song.”