Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-June 1st

CNN has fired Kathy Griffin from their annual New Year’s Eve broadcast, which she’s co-hosted with Anderson Cooper for a decade. The announcement came just one day after the comedian posed for photographer Tyler Shields with a replica of the severed head of Donald Trump. Griffin’s photoshoot sparked widespread backlash from both sides of the political aisle, forcing Griffin to quickly issue an apology. The fallout didn’t take long. Within hours, even the toilet stool company Squatty Potty announced it was dumping Griffin from its recent ad campaign. Anderson Cooper also weighed in, quickly distancing himself. “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” he tweeted. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.” (Read more from USA Today)

Google Trends tweeted its annual map showing “America’s Most Misspelled Words,” based on the top “how to spell” searches of each state so far in 2017. Making headlines this year is the word that people in Wisconsin need most help spelling: Wisconsin. The rest of the “most misspelled words” per state ranged from some as short as “liar” (Rhode Island) and “gray” (Georgia) to longer and more complicated ones such as “pneumonia” (Washington) to “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (Connecticut) from the movie Mary Poppins. Wisconsin may have been the only state this year where the top searched word was the name of the state itself, but last year that honor went to Massachusetts (this year the Bay State had the most trouble with the word “license.”)

Russell Wilson will return to host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards this summer. The annual award show will air on Sunday, July 16. Along with announcing the Seattle Seahawks quarterback as host, the network unveiled the full list of nominees which are led by tennis pro Serena Williams, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, Stephen Curry and Tom Brady. More star athletes were honored, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, DeAndre Jordan and “Dancing With the Stars” champ Laurie Hernandez. (Read more from Page Six)

Burglars who attempted to break into an ATM in Washington using a blowtorch ended up accidentally setting the cash inside the machine on fire in the process. Police in Everett shared a photo of the charred ATM outside Coastal Community Bank after the thieves had their haul destroyed by their own flames. Aaron Snell of the Everett Police Department said the would-be burglars apparently attempted to burn through the exterior of the machine in order to access the cash box, but they did not manage to successfully collect any bills from the failed heist after the flames burned the cash. Police were able to identify the two suspects, and said surveillance video shows one of the men even tried to urinate on the flames after the money inside caught on fire. (Read more from Q13)