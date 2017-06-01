REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

RaeLynn Shares Details About Dan + Shay Collaboration, “Say”

June 1, 2017
RaeLynn opened up about her WildHorse single “Say” in a new Twitter video she shared with fans on Tuesday.

” ‘Say’ is such an awesome song just by itself, but I’ve always dreamed of this song being a duet,” she reveals.

“Right when I wrote it, I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this would just be an amazing duet.’ And so figuring out who I’d want to sing it with, it was just perfect to have Dan and Shay on it because they’re some of my best friends in this industry and I love Shay’s voice so much and Dan’s harmonies are incredible…It just all came together so perfectly.”

The singer also revealed the next single fans can expect to hear hitting the radio soon.

Have a listen to “Lonely Call” below!

