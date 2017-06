In a new interview with InStyle, Nicole Kidman reveals that she doesn’t exchange texts with her hubby Keith Urban.

“Keith and I don’t ever text. We call,” she explains.

“That’s just what we’ve always done. We’re old school.” Kidman also details what a perfect family day at the Kidman-Urban household entails.

“On weekends, we just hang–wake up, get the paper. We eat together as a family, breakfast and dinner always,” she adds.

“We’re very, very tight. It’s how I was raised. It’s what I know.”