Kenny Chesney Seeks World’s Best Bars in New Series

Kenny Chesney is searching for the best bars in the world in a new radio series based on his Cosmic Hallelujah track “Bar at the End of the World.”

According to a press release shared on Wednesday, the new series will air throughout the summer on Chesney’s No Shoes Radio and will feature segments about bars in places such as Mexico, Hawaii and Key West.

“I go to some very soulful, awesome places with my friends, where I make friends–and where, yes, I get to disappear,” Chesney says of the concept.

“And knowing the No Shoes Nation, it always felt like I should take them along when I’m hanging out.”

The series will kick off at the famed FloraBama bar, which is located on the Florida/ Alabama line.