Kelsea Ballerini Teasing Fans with BIG News…

Kelsea Ballerini is posting videos to her Instagram teasing fans that something is coming. All she said is this, “Surprise coming. TTYL”.

We have all kinds of guesses including that maybe this is her wedding dress?

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on May 29, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Could Kelsea be wearing a pink wedding dress? She loves to rock the latest trends and blush colored wedding gowns are the latest thing!

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on May 29, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

From The Boot:

Ballerini is currently preparing to release her sophomore album, which she says will include at least one song about her fiance, Australian country music artist Morgan Evans (who sings background vocals on the song, too).

“I’m so excited about [this album],” Ballerini says. “I thought that I was attached to my first one, and this one is even more so; it’s, like, me in music form. I think it’s going to be a lot more bolder, a lot lighter and a whole lot darker than my first album.”

We will keep an eye out on her Instagram, because we can’t wait to find out the surprise!