Bailey Bryan Chats About 2nd Annual St. Jude Songwriters Session

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

We’re proud to be a part of the 2nd annual St. Jude Songwriters Session, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Friday, June 2, 2017.

This year’s line-up includes Bailey Bryan from Sequim, WA and she couldn’t be more excited to perform back in her home state for such an amazing cause.

Seth and Kat spoke with Bailey about the St. Jude Songwriters Session, and how her life has changed in just a few short years.

The event also features LeRoy Bell, Dennis Matkosky and Gary Morris.

The theme of this event is EAT, DRINK& ROCK and it is a truly unique experience that allows the guests see a sneak peek into the artist’s creative process as they talk through the inspiration behind their hit songs.

Guests will enjoy cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, inspiring St. Jude family stories, and a one-of-a-kind musical showcase. All proceeds benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

LOCATION

Washington Hall

153 14th Avenue

Seattle, Washington

DATE AND TIME

Friday, June 2, 2017

6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

TICKETS

Individual – $250

Young Professional (ages 21-35 only) – $125

Table of 10 – $2,500

For more info you can visit the event website HERE.