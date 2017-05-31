WATCH: Sporty Spice Goes Country With Keith Urban

Keith Urban gave fans an extra special treat when he brought Sporty Spice (or you may know her as Melanie C.) to sing his along with him to his song “The Fighter” during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” according to Taste of Country.

Carrie Underwood normally joins in on the duet, but the Spice Girl had no trouble filling in!

Urban was more than just a musical guest during the show, according to Rolling Stone he also came out during the interview portion with his wife Nicole Kidman.

Kidman, who turns 50 next month, is not a fan of surprises; but Keith revealed one surprise he pulled off successfully: a private fireworks show he had specially arranged for the Oscar winner’s 40th birthday while she was making the film Australia in her native country.